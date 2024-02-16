ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee rises 4 paise to settle at 83.01 against U.S. dollar

February 16, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said a strong dollar and outflow of foreign funds, however, capped a sharp gain in the rupee.

PTI

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee rose 4 paise to settle at 83.01 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday, amid positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices.

Forex traders said a strong American currency and outflow of foreign funds, however, capped a sharp gain in the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.03 and touched the intraday high of 83.00 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 83.01 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the rupee settled 3 paise lower at 83.05 against the U.S. dollar.

According to Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the Indian rupee appreciated on positive domestic markets.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.07% higher at 104.36.

"US dollar index recovered on declining expectations of a rate cut by the U.S. Fed in March and May 2024. Economic data from the US was slightly disappointing for the greenback," Choudhary said.

He further said that the positive tone in the US dollar and concerns over foreign fund outflows may cap a sharp upside in the Indian currency. "USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.80 to ₹83.20."

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1% to $82.03 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 376.26 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 72,426.64 points. The Nifty climbed 129.95 points, or 0.59%, to 22,040.70 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they sold shares worth ₹3,064.15 crore, according to exchange data.

Government data released on Thursday showed the country's exports increased 3.12% on-year to $36.92 billion in January. Imports rose by about 3% to $54.41 billion and the trade deficit stood at $17.49 billion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

currency values

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US