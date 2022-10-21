Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 82.75 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.89

PTI Mumbai
October 21, 2022 17:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee pared its initial losses and settled 4 paise higher at 82.75 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on October 21, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.89 and witnessed a high of 82.59 and a low of 82.91.

It finally settled at 82.75 against the American currency, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the rupee had rebounded from its lifetime low to close 21 paise higher at 82.79.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.47% to 113.41.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.11% to $92.28 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 104.25 points or 0.18% to end at 59,307.15, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 12.35 points or 0.07% to 17,576.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth ₹1,864.79 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
foreign exchange market
financial markets
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app