Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 82.43 against U.S. dollar

June 12, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee gained 4 paise to settle at 82.43 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on June 12, supported by easing crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.45 against the U.S. dollar and settled at 82.43 (provisional), up 4 paise over its previous close.

During the day, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.40 and a low of 82.48.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 82.47 against the U.S. currency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee traded on a flat to positive note on Monday on positive domestic markets and weakness in U.S. Dollar. Weak crude oil prices also supported the domestic unit, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, FII outflows capped sharp gains.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹308.97 crore, according to exchange data.

The U.S. dollar declined on rising expectations of a pause in a rate hike in the June FOMC meeting. This has also led to positive sentiments in global markets.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.26% to 103.28.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 2.31% to $73.06 per barrel.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on risk-on sentiments in global markets and weakness in US Dollar. Sharp fall in crude oil prices may also support the domestic currency," Mr. Choudhary said.

Mr. Choudhary further noted that traders remained cautious ahead of the release of domestic Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers.

"While CPI is expected to decline compared to the previous month, IIP is expected better than the previous reading. Market participants may also remain cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data and FOMC meeting outcome later this week," Mr. Choudary noted.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 99.08 points or 0.16% to end at 62,724.71 points, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 38.10 points or 0.21% to 18,601.50 points.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.