Rupee rises 4 paise to 73.51 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on December 28 as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.
Traders said the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market also supported the domestic unit.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.52 against the U.S. dollar, then inched higher to 73.51 against the greenback, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.
On December 24, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the U.S. dollar. Forex and equity market were closed on December 25 on account of Christmas.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback''s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 90.18.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 227.35 points higher at 47,200.89, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 75.60 points to 13,824.85.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹1,225.69 crore on a net basis on December 24, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.43% to $51.07 per barrel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath