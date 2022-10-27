Rupee rises 34 paise to close at 82.47 against U.S. dollar

The forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

PTI Mumbai
October 27, 2022 16:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee registered a rise of 34 paise over its last close. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The rupee appreciated 34 paise to close at 82.47 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as the greenback retreated from its elevated levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.15 and witnessed a high of 82.14 and a low of 82.51.

It finally settled at 82.47 against the American currency, registering a rise of 34 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 82.81 against the dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

"Rupee rose sharply as the dollar plunged against its major crosses. Weaker-than-expected economic data from the U.S. led to a retracement in the dollar," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The expectation is that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hiking cycle. This sent the euro back above parity with the greenback for the first time in a month, Mr. Somaiya added.

Also Read
Rupee gains 67 paise to 82.14 against U.S. dollar

The pound extended its gains on optimism that Rishi Sunak and his team will restore stability and credibility in the U.K.

"We expect the USD/INR(Spot) to quote in the range of 82.10 and 82.50," Mr. Somaiya said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was quoted 0.36% higher at 110.09.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.06% to $95.63 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 212.88 points or 0.36% to end at 59,756.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.46% to 17,736.95.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth ₹247.01 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
foreign exchange market

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app