Rupee rises 33 paise to close at 82.42 against U.S. dollar

June 01, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee appreciated by 33 paise to close at 82.42 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as positive macroeconomic data strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.54 against the U.S. dollar and settled at 82.42 (provisional), up 33 paise over its previous close amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

During the day, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.36 and a low of 82.54.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 82.75 against the U.S. currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.20% to 104.12.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.17% to $72.72 per barrel.

“The Indian rupee strengthened amid stellar economic data and foreign fund inflows. It has clocked the best single-day gain in almost two months following dollar inflows and lower commodity prices,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said.

Foreign institutions bought $4.5 billion of domestic stocks in May, the most since November.

Though the spot USDINR fell on Thursday, technical is signalling a continuation of the bullish trend, Mr. Parmar said, adding that looking ahead, traders will eye on Friday’s U.S. payrolls data ahead of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 193.70 points or 0.31% to end at 62,428.54 points, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 46.65 points or 0.25% to 18,487.75 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹3,405.90 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, manufacturing activities in India advanced further and touched a 31-month high in May supported by stronger increase in new orders and favourable market conditions.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s fiscal deficit narrowed to 6.4% of the GDP in 2022-23 from 6.71% in FY22.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2022-23, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said the fiscal deficit in absolute terms was ₹17,33,131 crore (provisional), marginally down from the amount projected in the Revised Estimates (RE) in the Budget.

Moreover, according to official figures released on Wednesday, India’s economy grew by 6.1% in the March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2% on account of better performance by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction sectors.