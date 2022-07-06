Rupee rises 3 paise to close at 79.30 against U.S. dollar

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.18% at 106.72.

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.18% at 106.72.

The rupee recovered from its all-time low to close 3 paise higher at 79.30 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after a sharp fall in crude oil and foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.29 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.24 and a low of 79.37.

It finally settled at 79.30, a rise of 3 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had closed at an all-time low of 79.33 against the U.S. dollar.

"The Indian rupee recovered on Wednesday from lower levels on positive domestic equities and sharp decline in crude oil prices. FII inflows also supported Rupee," Anuj Choudhary Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, adding that firm Dollar capped sharp gains.

A firm tone in the U.S Dollar and deteriorating global risk sentiments weighed on the investor sentiment.

"Any further foreign inflows may support the Rupee. Crude oil prices slipped below USD 100/barrel yesterday. If crude sustains below USD 100 mark, it may support Rupee at lower levels," Choudhary said.

Traders would be looking at Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes too for clues to the Fed's possible rate hike paths, Mr. Choudhary said, adding that rupee may trade in the range of 78.50-80 in the next couple of sessions.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.18% at 106.72.

Recovering from a sharp 10% decline on Tuesday, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose by 1.26% to $104.06 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after a long gap in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,295.84 crore, as per exchange data.