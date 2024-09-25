GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.60 against U.S. dollar

The rupee strengthens against U.S. dollar, supported by positive equities and weak greenback, despite foreign fund outflows

Updated - September 25, 2024 04:23 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened slightly strong at 83.59 against the American currency. File

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened slightly strong at 83.59 against the American currency. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee appreciated 3 paise to close at 83.60 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and a weak greenback against major currencies overseas.

“However, net foreign fund outflows capped sharp gains in the local unit,” Forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened slightly strong at 83.59 against the American currency. During the session, it surged 12 paise to touch 83.51.

However, the domestic currency gave up most of its gains to settle at 83.60 (provisional), 3 paise higher than its previous close.

On Tuesday (September 24, 2024), the rupee fell 9 paise to close at 83.63 against the American currency.

Sensex on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

Sensex on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

"This strength is likely supported by a weak dollar index and continued positive sentiment in Indian markets," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.

On the domestic equity markets front, the Sensex climbed 255.83 points to settle at an all-time high of 85,169.87, while Nifty rallied 63.75 points to hit a record of 26,004.15.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose marginally by 0.05% to 100.52.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 0.25% at 74.98 in futures trade.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday (September 24, 2024), offloading shares worth ₹2,784.14 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) retained India's growth forecast for the current fiscal at 7% and said that the economy is likely to accelerate in the coming quarters on improved farm output and higher Government spending.

Published - September 25, 2024 04:22 pm IST

