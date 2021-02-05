Markets

Rupee rises 3 paise to 72.93 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Image for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The rupee inched up 3 paise to 72.93 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on February 5 amid a firm trend in the domestic equity market and RBI’s decision to leave key interest rate unchanged.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 5 decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in the future.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.98 against the U.S. dollar and inched higher to 72.93 against the greenback, registering a rise of just 3 paise over its previous close.

On February 4, the rupee had settled at 72.96 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.07% to 91.59.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 343.97 points higher at 50,958.26, and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 65.60 points to 14,961.25.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹1,936.74 crore on a net basis on February 4, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.71% to $59.26 per barrel.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 11:45:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-rises-3-paise-to-7293-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade/article33757106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY