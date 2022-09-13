Rupee rises 28 paise to 79.25 against U.S. dollar in early trade

On Monday, the rupee rose 4 paise to close at 79.53 against the American currency

PTI Mumbai
September 13, 2022 10:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo for representational purposes only.

The rupee appreciated 28 paise to 79.25 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking the dollar's decline versus its major peers and foreign fund inflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 79.30 against the dollar, then touched 79.25 in initial deals, registering a gain of 28 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee rose 4 paise to close at 79.53 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12% to 108.20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.21% to $93.80 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 292.69 points or 0.49% up at 60,407.82. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 93.25 points or 0.52% to 18,029.60.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth ₹2,049.65 crore on Monday, according to provisional data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, retail inflation accelerated to 7% in August driven by high food and fuel costs, while factory output plunged to a four-month low of 2.4%.

The finance ministry on Monday attributed the rise in inflation to base effect and increase in food and fuel prices, and stressed that initiatives taken by the government to curb price rise will be felt more significantly in the coming months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
financial markets
economy, business and finance
finance (general)
financing and stock offering
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app