Rupee rises 25 paise to 82.51 against U.S. dollar in early trade

March 17, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened stronger at 82.50 against the U.S. dollar and fell to 82.54

PTI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AP

The rupee reversed its four-day losing streak and rose 25 paise to 82.51 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on March 17 amid positive trends in the domestic as well as global equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened stronger at 82.50 against the U.S. dollar and fell to 82.54. Later, it rose marginally to 82.51, registering a gain of 25 paise.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.76 against the U.S. dollar, falling for the fourth day in a row.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.28% lower at 104.12.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.10% to $75.12 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 410.04 points or 0.71% higher at 58,044.88 points while the broader NSE Nifty was up 117.20 points or 0.69% at 17,102.80 points.

Lifelines for troubled U.S. and European banks bolstered investor sentiments amid concerns over the health of the global banking system.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹282.06 crore, according to exchange data.

