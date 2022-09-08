Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 79.72 against U.S. dollar

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60% to $87.47 per barrel

PTI Mumbai:
September 08, 2022 16:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee appreciated 23 paise to close at 79.72 (provisional) against the United States dollar on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and a firm trend in domestic equities.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.72 against the greenback.

It witnessed an intra-day high of 79.65 and a low of 79.83 during the session.

It finally ended at 79.72, up 23 paise from its previous close of 79.72.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11% to 109.72.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60% to $87.47 per barrel.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 659.31 points or 1.12% higher at 59,688.22, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 174.35 points or 0.99% to 17,798.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth ₹758.37 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
foreign exchange market
financial markets
market and exchange
stocks
stock exchanges
Money & Investing

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app