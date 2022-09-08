Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 79.72 against U.S. dollar

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee appreciated 23 paise to close at 79.72 (provisional) against the United States dollar on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and a firm trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.72 against the greenback.

It witnessed an intra-day high of 79.65 and a low of 79.83 during the session.

It finally ended at 79.72, up 23 paise from its previous close of 79.72.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11% to 109.72.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60% to $87.47 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 659.31 points or 1.12% higher at 59,688.22, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 174.35 points or 0.99% to 17,798.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth ₹758.37 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional data.