Rupee rises 22 paise to 82.36 against U.S. dollar

March 01, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the appreciation bias

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee gained 22 paise to 82.36 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on March 1 amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.48 against the dollar, then gained ground and rose to 82.36, registering a rise of 22 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 82.58 against the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02% to 104.84.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.75% to $83.89 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 202.36 points or 0.34% to 59,164.48 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 60.80 points or 0.35% to 17,364.75 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 4,559.21 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India's economic growth decelerated to 4.4% in October-December this fiscal year mainly due to a contraction in the manufacturing sector.

The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth was 11.2% in October-December 2021 and 6.3% in July-September 2022, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

