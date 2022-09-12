An India Rupee note. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee pared its initial losses and settled 2 paise higher to close at ₹79.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at ₹79.66 against the greenback. It witnessed an intra-day high of ₹79.47 and a low of ₹79.72 during the session.

It finally ended at ₹79.55, up 2 paise from its previous close of ₹79.57.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.89% to 108.03.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.04% to $93.81 per barrel.

"Rupee continued to appreciate as the dollar weakened against its major crosses. Market participants remained cautious also ahead of inflation and IIP numbers that will be released on the domestic front," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Somaiya further said the expectation is that inflation could remain unchanged compared to the previous month.

"Gains in the currency were led also by a rally in domestic equities. Euro did witness volatility but hawkish central bank statements kept the currency supported at lower levels. We expect the USDINR(Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of ₹79.40 and ₹80.05," Somaiya said.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 321.99 points or 0.54% higher at 60,115.13, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 103.00 points or 0.58% to 17,936.35.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹2,132.42 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $3.007 billion to $561.046 billion in the week ended August 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.