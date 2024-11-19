ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee rises 2 paise to 84.40 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Published - November 19, 2024 11:20 am IST - Mumbai

Rupee gains against dollar as crude oil prices rise, foreign funds outflow continues, equity markets recover

PTI

On Monday, the rupee bounced back from a low of 84.46, settling 4 paise higher at 84.42 against the U.S. dollar. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The rupee rose 2 paise to 84.40 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) amid a recovery in domestic equity markets and a weaker American currency against major Asian rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forex traders said, however, sustained outflow of foreign funds and an upward movement in crude oil prices put pressure on the local unit and capped its sharp gain.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.39 and slipped further to 84.40 against the greenback, trading 2 paise higher from its previous close.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday (November 18, 2024), the rupee recovered from its lowest level of 84.46 to settle 4 paise higher at 84.42 against the U.S. dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.09% at 106.10.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.19% to $73.44 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex was trading 271.42 points, or 0.35% higher, at 77,610.43 points. The Nifty advanced 105.55 points, or 0.45%, to 23,559.35 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday (November 18, 2024), as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,403.40 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US