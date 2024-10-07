ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.97 in early trade

Updated - October 07, 2024 10:27 am IST - Mumbai

Growing escalation in conflict in the Middle East and FIIs outflow on Friday capped sharp gains in the domestic unit

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The rupee rose 2 paise to 83.97 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Monday (October 7, 2024), aided by a weaker greenback in the international market and a drop in crude oil prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The increase in the country's forex reserves to a new all-time high of USD 704.88 billion on Friday further pushed the domestic currency, according to forex traders.

However, growing escalation in conflict in the Middle East and FIIs outflow on Friday capped sharp gains in the domestic unit, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.96 against the U.S. dollar, 3 paise higher from its previous close of 83.99. It then declined 1 paisa to 83.97, higher by 2 paise from Friday's close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

India's forex reserves jumped USD 12.588 billion to a new all-time high of USD 704.885 billion for the week ended September 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex rose 228.16 points, or 0.28%, to 81,916.61. The Nifty rose 67.60 points, or 0.27% to 25,081.30. Both indices suffered sharp falls in the previous week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was marginally down 0.01% to 102.50.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined 0.44% to USD 77.71 in futures trade.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday, offloading shares worth ₹9,896.95 crore on a net basis in the cash segment, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US