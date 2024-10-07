GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.97 in early trade

Growing escalation in conflict in the Middle East and FIIs outflow on Friday capped sharp gains in the domestic unit

Updated - October 07, 2024 10:27 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The rupee rose 2 paise to 83.97 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Monday (October 7, 2024), aided by a weaker greenback in the international market and a drop in crude oil prices.

The increase in the country's forex reserves to a new all-time high of USD 704.88 billion on Friday further pushed the domestic currency, according to forex traders.

However, growing escalation in conflict in the Middle East and FIIs outflow on Friday capped sharp gains in the domestic unit, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.96 against the U.S. dollar, 3 paise higher from its previous close of 83.99. It then declined 1 paisa to 83.97, higher by 2 paise from Friday's close.

India's forex reserves jumped USD 12.588 billion to a new all-time high of USD 704.885 billion for the week ended September 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex rose 228.16 points, or 0.28%, to 81,916.61. The Nifty rose 67.60 points, or 0.27% to 25,081.30. Both indices suffered sharp falls in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was marginally down 0.01% to 102.50.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined 0.44% to USD 77.71 in futures trade.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday, offloading shares worth ₹9,896.95 crore on a net basis in the cash segment, according to exchange data.

Published - October 07, 2024 10:26 am IST

Related Topics

currency values / financial markets

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.