ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.96 against U.S. dollar

Published - September 04, 2024 10:35 am IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.96, higher by 2 paise from its previous close and stayed put. The unit had settled at 83.98 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee rose 2 paise to 83.96 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) aided by a weakening dollar against major currencies overseas and a drop in crude oil prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.14% to 101.67.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, declined 0.62% to 73.29 in futures trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.96, higher by 2 paise from its previous close and stayed put. The unit had settled at 83.98 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Amid the backdrop of this week's jobs data, U.S. markets experienced a significant sell-off yesterday as investors sought refuge accompanied by a sharp drop in oil prices," CR Forex Advisors Managing Director Amit Pabari said.

Meanwhile, in the domestic equity markets, Sensex tumbled 721.75 points to 81,833.69 in early trade, while Nifty tanked 196.05 points to 25,083.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday, as they purchased shares worth ₹1,029.25 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US