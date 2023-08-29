HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.61 against US dollar

Retreating crude oil prices also supported the Indian currency even as outflow of foreign funds capped a sharp gain, forex traders said

August 29, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.58, then touched the lowest level of 82.62. File

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.58, then touched the lowest level of 82.62. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to 82.61 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a weak American currency against major rivals overseas and positive domestic equity markets.

Retreating crude oil prices also supported the Indian currency even as outflow of foreign funds capped a sharp gain, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.58, then touched the lowest level of 82.62. It later traded at 82.61 against the greenback, registering a gain of 2 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled 1 paisa higher at 82.63 against the US dollar.

The Indian currency was trading in the narrow range as market participants are awaiting the US jobs data to be released on Friday. Also, a close watch on the Chinese currency's response to the country's slowing factory output and other macroeconomic indicators weighed on the rupee, forex analyst said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 103.85.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.05% to USD 84.38 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 182.08 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 65,178.68. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 53.65 points or 0.28 per cent to 19,359.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,393.25 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / market and exchange

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.