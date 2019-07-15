Markets

Rupee rises 16 paise to 68.53 vs USD in early trade

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Forex dealers said, easing crude oil prices and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.

The rupee appreciated by 16 paise to 68.53 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

The rupee opened strong at 68.59 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 68.53 per dollar, displaying gains of 16 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, rupee had settled at 68.69 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers said, easing crude oil prices and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee. However, foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency and restricted the upmove.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 66.64 per barrel lower by 0.12 %.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out ₹ 850.11 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Traders said, the currency market is expected to witness volatility ahead of release of WPI inflation numbers.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and was trading with gains of 138.45 points, or 0.36 per cent to quote at 38,874.68 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,584.05, up 31.55 points, or 0.27 per cent.

Comments
Related Topics Markets
financial markets
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2019 12:13:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-rises-16-paise-to-6853-vs-usd-in-early-trade/article28434199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY