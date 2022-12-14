Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 82.45 against U.S. dollar

December 14, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Mumbai

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.26% to $80.47 per barrel

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The rupee gained 15 paise to settle at 82.45 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as a positive trend in domestic equities and easing inflationary pressures strengthened investor sentiment.

Besides, a weak greenback against its major rivals overseas and softening crude oil prices supported the domestic unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened flat at 82.60 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 82.40 and a low of 82.71.

It finally ended at 82.45 against the American currency, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close of 82.60.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.28% to 103.69.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 144.61 points or 0.23% higher at 62,677.91, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 52.30 points or 0.28% to 18,660.30.

The U.S. inflation for November was recorded at 7.1% annually against an annual gain of 7.7% in October, triggering hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might be less hawkish in raising interest rates.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by 0.50 percentage points on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, retail inflation in India dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in 11 months in November as softening prices of food items brought relief, but the Central bank may wait for more data before pausing hikes in interest rates.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in capital markets on Tuesday as they bought shares worth ₹619.92 crore, according to exchange data.

