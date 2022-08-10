Markets

Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 79.48 against U.S. dollar

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan
PTI Mumbai August 10, 2022 17:08 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 17:08 IST

The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 79.48 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on August 10, tracking foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices.

At the interbank Forex market, the local unit opened at 79.59 against the greenback and finally settled at 79.48 (provisional), registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 79.41 and a low of 79.59 against the American currency. In the previous session on Monday, the rupee had closed at 79.63 against the U.S. dollar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Forex market was closed on August 9 on account of ‘Muharram’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.18% at 106.18.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.10% to $95.25 per barrel.

“The Indian rupee outperforms among Asian currencies amid corporate dollar inflows and lacklustre global cues ahead of U.S. inflation data,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The market is pricing in a cool-down in U.S. inflation from the previous reading from 9.1% to 8.7% year-on-year.

“However, the U.S. Fed remains hawkish and wants to see a clear decelerating trend before slowing the pace of tightening before the next FOMC meeting on September 21, which will bid well for the dollar,” Mr. Parmar said.

In the near-term, spot USDINR is expected to trade in the range of 78.85 to 79.90, he added.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 35.78 points or 0.06% lower at 58,817.29 points, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 9.65 points or 0.06% to 17,534.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing shares worth 1,449.70 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
currency values
Read more...