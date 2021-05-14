Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 against US dollar

Mumbai

14 May 2021 16:33 IST

The Indian rupee strengthened by 13 paise to end at 73.29 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking weaker American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.41 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.22 and a low of 73.41.

It finally ended at 73.29 against the American currency, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous closing.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.42 against the American currency.

The forex market was closed on Thursday on account of Id-Ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 % to 90.54.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1 % to $ 67.72 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 41.75 points or 0.86 % higher at 48,732.55, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 18.70 points or 0.13 % to 14,677.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 1,260.59 crore, as per exchange data.