Markets

Rupee rises 13 paise to 79.11 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Rupee opened at 79.16 against the U.S. dollar and touched 79.11 in initial deals. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Mumbai August 01, 2022 10:22 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 10:22 IST

The rupee strengthened by 13 paise to 79.11 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Monday. Forex traders said the rupee opened stronger as the dollar continued to fall on account of a less aggressive U.S. Fed and falling crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.16 against the U.S. dollar and touched 79.11 in initial deals, registering a rise of 13 paise over the last close.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the previous session, the rupee had closed at 79.24 against the U.S. dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 105.75.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.97% to USD 103 per barrel.

According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, the rupee is likely to trade in the range of 79 to 79.40.

"The market awaits the RBI MPC to give its rate signals on August 5," Mr. Bhansali said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 188.86 points or 0.33% higher at 57,759.11, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 72.45 points or 0.42% to 17,230.70.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, purchasing shares worth ₹1,046.32 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
financial markets
market and exchange
Read more...