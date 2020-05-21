Markets

Rupee rises 13 paise to 75.67 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Representational image

Representational image   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

Forex traders said a positive start of domestic stocks supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit.

The rupee appreciated 13 paise to 75.67 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking positive opening of domestic equities.

Forex traders said a positive start of domestic stocks supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.70, then gained ground to touch 75.67, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 75.80 against the dollar.

Domestic bourses were trading on a positive note with the benchmark Sensex trading 167.27 points higher at 30,985.88 and broader Nifty rising 57.20 points to 9,123.75.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21% up at 99.33.

Traders said investor sentiments remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,435 and the number of cases climbed to 1.12 lakh, according to the health ministry.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed over 49.99 lakh and the death toll has topped 3.28 lakh.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth ₹1,466.52 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.40% to USD 36.25 per barrel.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:51:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-rises-13-paise-to-7567-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade/article31638628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY