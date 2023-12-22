GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 12 paise to settle at 83.15 against U.S. dollar

The Indian currency remained under pressure due to continuous upward movement in the crude oil price triggered by evolving geopolitical situation

December 22, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File

File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rising for the first time this week, the rupee appreciated by 12 paise to settle at 83.15 against the U.S. dollar on December 22 amid a weak American currency and positive equity market sentiment.

The Indian currency, however, remained under pressure due to continuous upward movement in the crude oil price triggered by evolving geopolitical situation and outflow of foreign funds, Forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.25 and traded in the range of 83.11 to 83.27 against the greenback during intra-day. The local unit finally settled at 83.15 (provisional), registering a gain of 12 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the domestic currency settled 9 paise lower at 83.27 against the dollar. On Wednesday, the unit traded in a flat note and settled at 83.18, a day after ending the session at the same level with a loss of 8 paise on Tuesday. On Monday, the currency had declined 7 paise to close at 83.10.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The dollar index trending weak has been a major support for rupee as dollar has fallen from 104 to 101.70 in a matter of 10 sessions. However, the overall trend for the rupee remains sideways within the range of 82.90-83.40 zones. " The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07% lower at 101.41 on Friday.

Global oil price benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.97% to $80.16 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 241.86 points or 0.34% to settle at 71,106.96. The broader NSE Nifty soared 94.35 points or 0.44% to 21,349.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the equity market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,636.19 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.