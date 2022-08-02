Rupee rises 12 paise to 78.94 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee registered a rise of 12 paise over the last close. File | Photo Credit: PTI

August 02, 2022 10:03 IST

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22% to 105.21

The rupee appreciated 12 paise to 78.94 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, supported by foreign fund inflows and a weak greenback against key rivals overseas.

Besides, softening crude oil prices strengthened domestic forex market sentiment, dealers said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply up at 78.96 against the U.S. dollar and gained further ground to quote at 78.94 in initial deals, registering a rise of 12 paise over the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had closed at 79.06 against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22% to 105.21.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.05% to USD 98.98 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 88.55 points or 0.15% lower at 58,026.95, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 35.65 points or 0.21% to 17,304.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing shares worth ₹2,320.61 crore, as per exchange data.