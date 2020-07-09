Rupee rises 11 paise to 74.91 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

09 July 2020 11:30 IST

Forex traders said positive domestic equities and weak U.S. currency supported the local unit, while foreign fund outflows and concerns over rising COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment.

The rupee appreciated 11 paise to 74.91 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking weakness in the greenback and gains in the domestic equity market.

The rupee opened at 74.94 against the U.S. dollar, then gained further ground and touched 74.91 against the US dollar, up 11 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 75.02 against the greenback on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.17% to 96.26.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 297.05 points higher at 36,626.06 and broader NSE Nifty rose 76.80 points to 10,782.55.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth ₹994.87 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.02% to USD 43.30 per barrel.