Rupee rises 10 paise to close at 84.31 against U.S. dollar

Rupee strengthens against U.S. dollar as domestic equities rise, geopolitical concerns ease, and forex reserves decline

Published - November 25, 2024 05:04 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The rupee recovered on Friday (November 22, 2024) from its all-time low level and appreciated 9 paise to close at 84.41 against the U.S. dollar. Photo: Special Arrangement

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 84.31 (provisional) against U.S. dollar on Monday (November 25, 2024), supported by a firm trend in domestic equities amid improved investor risk appetite.

Forex traders said investor sentiment got a boost after the Israeli ambassador to Washington said the Hezbollah ceasefire deal could come “within days”.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.38 and touched an intra-day high of 84.25 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 84.31 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.

On Friday (November 22, 2024), the rupee recovered from its all-time low level and appreciated 9 paise to close at 84.41 against the U.S. dollar.

“The U.S. bonds are rallying on Donald Trump appointing Scott Bessent as his Treasury Secretary. It is to be known that Bessent is a deficit hawk, so the possibility of a reduction in borrowing is weighing on the yields, in turn supporting the INR.

“In addition, geopolitical concerns are somewhat contained as Israel may reach a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah and there has not been any concerning developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war either,” Praveen Singh – Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

The USD-INR pair may trade range-bound in the very short term. Support is at $84.25, followed by $84.07-84 region. Resistance is at $84.52, Singh added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.47% at 107.05.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.69% to $74.65 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 992.74 points, or 1.25%, to close at 80,109.85 points, while Nifty surged 314.65 points, or 1.32%, to settle at 24,221.90 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets on Friday (November 22, 2024), as they offloaded shares worth $1,278.37 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India’s forex reserves dropped by $17.761 billion to $657.892 billion for the week ended November 15, the RBI said on Friday (November 22, 2024).

The previous reporting week, ending November 8, saw the overall reserves drop by $6.477 billion to $675.653 billion.

