ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee rises 10 paise to 83.13 against U.S. dollar

September 08, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as firm crude oil prices and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiments

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and appreciated by 10 paise to 83.13 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as firm crude oil prices and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiments, while positive domestic equities cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.13, registering a rise of 10 paise over its last close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to its lifetime low of 83.23 against the U.S. dollar.

Forex traders expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on a strong dollar and elevated crude oil prices. Disappointing European data may further support the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.15% to 104.89.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.61% to $89.37 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 168.59 points or 0.25% higher at 66,434.15. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 41.80 points or 0.21% to 19,768.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹758.55 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US