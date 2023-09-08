HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 10 paise to 83.13 against U.S. dollar

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as firm crude oil prices and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiments

September 08, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and appreciated by 10 paise to 83.13 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as firm crude oil prices and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiments, while positive domestic equities cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.13, registering a rise of 10 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to its lifetime low of 83.23 against the U.S. dollar.

Forex traders expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on a strong dollar and elevated crude oil prices. Disappointing European data may further support the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.15% to 104.89.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.61% to $89.37 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 168.59 points or 0.25% higher at 66,434.15. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 41.80 points or 0.21% to 19,768.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹758.55 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market / financial markets

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.