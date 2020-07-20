Rupee rises 10 paise to 74.92 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

20 July 2020 10:46 IST

The Rupee appreciated 10 paise to 74.92 against the U.S. Dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities.

The domestic currency had settled at 75.02 against the U.S. Dollar on Friday.

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the Rupee. However, strengthening American currency and rising COVID-19 cases weighed on the local unit, they added.

The Dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15% to 96.08.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 370.11 points higher at 37,390.25, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 108.35 points to 11,010.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹697.08 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.63% to $42.87 per barrel.