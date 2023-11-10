Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.28 against U.S. dollar in early trade

November 10, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee appreciated by 1 paisa to 83.28 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on November 10 amid a weak American currency and softening crude oil prices.

Forex traders said negative equity market sentiment and selling pressure from foreign investors kept the Indian currency range-bound. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.28, higher by 1 paisa from its previous close.

On November 9, the rupee closed at 83.29 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.04% at 105.86.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.42% to $80.35 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the BSE Sensex declined 187.32 points or 0.29 per cent to 64,644.88. The NSE Nifty fell 47.20 points or 0.47% to 19,348.10.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,712.33 crore.

