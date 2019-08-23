Rupee recovers after slipping to 72

The rupee recovered sharply after breaching the 72- dollar mark in early trade on the hope of reform measures from the government to boost economic growth, and particularly roll back of surcharge on foreign portfolio investment.

After opening weak, the rupee breached 72 a dollar mark to hit 72.05 but rebounded to end the day with 15 paisa gains from its previous close at 71.66 a dollar. Drop in oil prices and recovery in the equity markets also helped the rupee.

The rupee had plunged to an over eight-month low of 71.81 on Thursday.

As expected, finance minister announced a host of measures post the market hours to boost the economy and also rolled back the surcharge on FPIs. (End)