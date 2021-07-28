Rupee recovers 9 paise to close at 74.38, snaps 2-day losing run

Representational Image

Mumbai

28 July 2021 16:23 IST

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range ahead of the monthly expiry and the U.S. Fed's policy decision.

The rupee recovered by 9 paise to close at 74.38 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, snapping it two-day losing run ahead of the U.S. Fed policy decision.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 74.44 against the dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.31 and a low of 74.49 during the session.

The local unit finally ended at 74.38, higher by 9 paise over its last close. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.47 against the U..S dollar.

"Indian rupee appreciated after two days of minor weakness amid month-end adjustments," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

So far this week, the rupee has been consolidating in the range of 74.30 to 74.50, looking for a fresh trigger to get a clear direction.

"Investors focus will remain on today’s Federal Open Market Committee(FOMC) meet. We don’t see any meaningful moves on dollar crosses today as the outcome will come mid-night and investors will stick to their wait-and-see approach. The bias is for a bid dollar given the risk of some modest hawkish bias from the FOMC," Mr. Parmar said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07% to 92.49.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 135.05 points or 0.26% lower at 52,443.71, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 37.05 points or 0.24% to 15,709.40.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.77% to $75.05 per barrel in futures trade.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,459.08 crore, as per exchange data.