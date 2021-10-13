Rupee recovers 15 paise to close at 75.37 against U.S. dollar

The rupee on Wednesday rebounded by 15 paise to close at 75.37 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar following a rally in domestic equities and weak American currency in the overseas markets.

In addition, lower crude prices also supported the rupee sentiment, forex deals said.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened strong at 75.29 against the greenback. During the session, the domestic unit swung between 75.19 and 75.51.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 75.52 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.27 % to 94.26.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.40 % to USD 83.09 per barrel.

After scaling a record peak of 60,836.63 during the session, the BSE Sensex settled 452.74 points or 0.75 % higher at 60,737.05, taking its winning run to the fifth consecutive day.

Similarly, the Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 % to 18,161.75. It touched an intra-day record of 18,197.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 278.32 crore, as per exchange data.