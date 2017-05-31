Rupee rebounds 13 paise against US dollar

The rupee recovered 13 paise to 64.53 against the US dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.
Forex dealers said a higher opening in the domestic equity market, which soared to a new high, and a weakening dollar against some other currencies overseas supported the rupee.
Yesterday, the rupee had lost 16 paise to end at 64.66 against the US dollar due to sustained demand for the greenback from banks and importers.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 74.28 points, or 0.23 per cent, to hit yet another new high of 31,233.68 in early trade today.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor