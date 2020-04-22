Markets

Rupee plummets against dollar in early trade

Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only.  

The downward pressure on rupee continued on Thursday amid heightened global uncertainties emerging from the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and record low crude oil prices as the domestic unit slipped into fresh low against the dollar.

The rupee opened at 77.90 as compared to the previous close of 76.83 a dollar and slipped to 77.92. The previous record low was hit earlier this month when the rupee hit 76.87 a dollar.

Currency dealers said the pressure on rupee to continue till the pandemic peak and the Indian currency can test 77.50 levels.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 10:43:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-plummets-to-all-time-low-against-dollar-in-early-trade/article31402604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY