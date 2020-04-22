Rupee plummets against dollar in early trade

The downward pressure on rupee continued on Thursday amid heightened global uncertainties emerging from the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and record low crude oil prices as the domestic unit slipped into fresh low against the dollar.
The rupee opened at 77.90 as compared to the previous close of 76.83 a dollar and slipped to 77.92. The previous record low was hit earlier this month when the rupee hit 76.87 a dollar.
Currency dealers said the pressure on rupee to continue till the pandemic peak and the Indian currency can test 77.50 levels.
