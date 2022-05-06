Rupee plummets 57 paise to close at 76.92 against U.S. dollar

It witnessed an intra-day high of 76.56 and a low of 76.96.

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

It witnessed an intra-day high of 76.56 and a low of 76.96.

The rupee slumped 57 paise to close at 76.92 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday, weighed down by a strong American currency overseas and firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 76.61 against the greenback, and finally settled for the day at 76.92, down 57 paise over its previous close.

During the trading session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 76.56 and a low of 76.96.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 76.35.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.30% lower at 103.44.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 2.31% to $113.46 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 866.65 points or 1.56% lower at 54,835.58, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 271.40 points or 1.63% to 16,411.25.

"Rupee had a sweltering time today as it plunged around a percentage point following risk-off moods and surge in crude oil prices," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The dollar index touched a two-decade high of 104.06 and headed for the sixth consecutive weekly decline as market participants, pricing-in hawkish Federal Reserves, dumped equities and rushed for US Treasuries, Parmar added.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,074.74 crore, as per stock exchange data.