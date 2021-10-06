Rupee plummets 54 paise to close at 74.98 against U.S. dollar

Mumbai

06 October 2021 16:46 IST

On October 5, the rupee had settled at 74.44 against the U.S. dollar

The rupee tumbled 54 paise to close at 74.98 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on October 6 as a stronger greenback against key rivals and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.63 and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.54 and a low of 74.99 against the U.S. dollar in day trade.

The local unit finally settled at 74.98 a dollar, down 54 paise over its previous close.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.41% higher at 94.36.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.55% to $82.11 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 555.15 points or 0.93% lower at 59,189.73, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 176.30 points or 0.99% to 17,646.00.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,915.08 crore, as per exchange data.

On the macro-economic front, international ratings agency Moody's on October 5 upgraded India's rating outlook to 'stable' from 'negative', saying a recovery is underway in the Asia's third-largest economy and growth this fiscal will surpass the pre-pandemic rate.

Moody's Investors Service however kept India's sovereign rating at 'Baa3' — which is the lowest investment grade, just a notch above junk status.