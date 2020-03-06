Markets

Rupee opens weaker

The weakening of rupee indicates volatile day for financial markets.

The rupee opened 59 paise weaker against the dollar on Friday, indicating volatile day for financial markets ahead after Reserve Bank of India superseded Yes Bank board and put the bank under moratorium till April 3.

The rupee opened at 73.90 against the dollar as compared to previous close of 73.31 a dollar.

At 9.20 a.m, the Indian currency was trading 73.94, down 0.84%.

