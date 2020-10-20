Rupee opens on flat note, up 2 paise at 73.35 against U.S. Dollar

Meanwhile, the Dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 % to 93.39

The rupee opened on a flat note and inched 2 paise higher to 73.35 against the U.S. Dollar in early trade on Tuesday, even as the domestic equity market was trading with gains.

At the interbank Forex market, the domestic currency was trading in a narrow range. It opened at 73.36 against the greenback, gained some ground and touched 73.35, up 2 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 73.37 against the U.S. Dollar.

“Rising COVID-19 cases, impasse over the U.S. stimulus spending and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. elections are keeping investors away,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Further, most of the Asian currencies have started marginally weak against the U.S. Dollar this morning and could weigh on sentiments, it added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 116.04 points higher at 40,547.64, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 35.15 points to 11,908.20.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,656.78 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.84% to $42.26 per barrel.