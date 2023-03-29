HamberMenu
Rupee opens lower by 10 paise against U.S. dollar

Early gains in domestic stock markets however restricted the rupee losses against the dollar

March 29, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File image.

File image. | Photo Credit: AP

The rupee declined by 10 paise to 82.26 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on March 29 due to firm crude oil prices and a stronger greenback in overseas markets.

Early gains in domestic stock markets however restricted the rupee losses against the dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.26 against the previous close of 82.16.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rebounded by 0.15% to 102.58 in early Asian trade.

Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.16 against U.S. dollar

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures firmed up by 0.19% to $78.80 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 123.64 points or 0.21% to 57,737.36 while NSE Nifty gained 53.70 points or 0.32% to 17,005.40 in early trade.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market on March 28 as they bought shares worth ₹1,531.13 crore, according to exchange data.

