Rupee opens flat against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai

03 February 2021 10:46 IST

The rupee opened on a flat note and edged higher by 2 paise to 72.94 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, amid positive domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.96 against the US dollar and inched higher to 72.94 against the greenback, registering a rise of just 2 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 72.96 against the American currency.

Analysts said that traders remained cautious ahead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy outcome to be announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent to 91.05.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 395.64 points higher at 50,193.36, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 126.55 points to 14,774.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 6,181.56 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.45 per cent to USD 57.72 per barrel.