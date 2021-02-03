Markets

Rupee opens flat against US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened on a flat note and edged higher by 2 paise to 72.94 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, amid positive domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.96 against the US dollar and inched higher to 72.94 against the greenback, registering a rise of just 2 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 72.96 against the American currency.

Analysts said that traders remained cautious ahead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy outcome to be announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent to 91.05.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 395.64 points higher at 50,193.36, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 126.55 points to 14,774.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 6,181.56 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.45 per cent to USD 57.72 per barrel.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 10:47:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-opens-flat-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade/article33737381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY