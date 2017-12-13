Rupee loses 16 paise against dollar on negative macro numbers

The rupee took a hit of 16 paise at 64.56 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, unable to digest a negative set of macroeconomic data.
According to data released on Tuesday, industrial growth in October hit a 3-month low of 2.2 per cent while retail inflation in November rose to a 15-month high of 4.88 per cent.
A lower opening in domestic stock markets, rise in global crude oil prices and a resurgent dollar against other currencies ahead of the Fed policy announcement later in the day kept the rupee on the edge.
On Tuesday, the rupee had shed 3 paise at 64.40 against the U.S. currency in a quiet session.
The benchmark Sensex fell 104.55 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 33,123.44 in early session on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor