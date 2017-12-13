Markets

Rupee loses 16 paise against dollar on negative macro numbers

The rupee took a hit of 16 paise at 64.56 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, unable to digest a negative set of macroeconomic data.

According to data released on Tuesday, industrial growth in October hit a 3-month low of 2.2 per cent while retail inflation in November rose to a 15-month high of 4.88 per cent.

A lower opening in domestic stock markets, rise in global crude oil prices and a resurgent dollar against other currencies ahead of the Fed policy announcement later in the day kept the rupee on the edge.

On Tuesday, the rupee had shed 3 paise at 64.40 against the U.S. currency in a quiet session.

The benchmark Sensex fell 104.55 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 33,123.44 in early session on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 12:23:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-loses-16-paise-against-dollar-on-negative-macro-numbers/article21571255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY