Markets

Rupee logs 4th straight gains, spurts 27 paise against USD

File

File   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

more-in

The Indian rupee continued its winning run for fourth session in a row, soaring 27 paise to settle at 70.94 to the US dollar as softening crude oil prices lifted forex market sentiments.

After opening marginally lower, the rupee staged a significant recovery and went on to hit a high of 70.86 against the American unit. It, however, settled at 70.94, showing a gain of 27 paise.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12% to 97.57.

The global crude benchmark Brent was trading lower by 0.03% at USD 65.30 per barrel.

“...on the back of softening crude prices...risky assets are favoured on back of US Iran geopolitical tension easing. The levels of 71.30-71.45 shall keep acting as a crucial barrier for USD-INR pair whereas 71.00-70.85 as supports in coming sessions,” said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Markets
foreign exchange market
currency values
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 6:44:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-logs-4th-straight-gains-spurts-27-paise-against-usd/article30534815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY