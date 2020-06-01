Rupee jumps 32 paise to 75.30 against U.S. Dollar in early trade

The Rupee appreciated 32 paise to 75.30 against the U.S. Dollar in opening trade on Monday supported by the government’s reopening plan for the domestic economy.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows, weak American currency and positive opening of domestic equities also boosted investor confidence.

The Rupee opened at 75.32 at the interbank forex market and then gained further ground to touch 75.30, up 32 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.62 against the U.S. Dollar on Friday.

The government on Saturday said a phased exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

Reliance Securities in a report said Asian currencies have more or less started with gains against the US gollar supported by less severe response from US President Donald Trump.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 865.44 points higher at 33,289.54 and broader Nifty rose 244.10 points to 9,824.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth ₹1,460.71 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.63% to $37.60 per barrel. The Dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.33% to 98.02.

Meanwhile, India’s GDP growth tumbled to 3.1% in the March quarter — the slowest pace since the global financial crisis more than a decade back. In 2019-20, the Indian economy grew by 4.2%, the slowest in 11 years.