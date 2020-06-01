Markets

Rupee jumps 32 paise to 75.30 against U.S. Dollar in early trade

File photo for representational purpose only.

File photo for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 865.44 points higher at 33,289.54

The Rupee appreciated 32 paise to 75.30 against the U.S. Dollar in opening trade on Monday supported by the government’s reopening plan for the domestic economy.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows, weak American currency and positive opening of domestic equities also boosted investor confidence.

The Rupee opened at 75.32 at the interbank forex market and then gained further ground to touch 75.30, up 32 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.62 against the U.S. Dollar on Friday.

The government on Saturday said a phased exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

Reliance Securities in a report said Asian currencies have more or less started with gains against the US gollar supported by less severe response from US President Donald Trump.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 865.44 points higher at 33,289.54 and broader Nifty rose 244.10 points to 9,824.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth ₹1,460.71 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.63% to $37.60 per barrel. The Dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.33% to 98.02.

Meanwhile, India’s GDP growth tumbled to 3.1% in the March quarter — the slowest pace since the global financial crisis more than a decade back. In 2019-20, the Indian economy grew by 4.2%, the slowest in 11 years.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:06:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-jumps-32-paise-to-7530-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade/article31719806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY