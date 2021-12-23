Rupee jumps 30 paise to 75.24 against U.S. dollar

Mumbai

23 December 2021 16:13 IST

The rupee on Thursday extended its gains and jumped 30 paise to close at 75.24 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.43 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.22 and a low of 75.44.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated by 5 paise to close at 75.54 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 % to 96.10.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.20 % to $ 75.14 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹ 827.26 crore, as per stock exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 384.72 points or 0.68 % higher at 57,315.28, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 117.15 points or 0.69 % to 17,072.60.