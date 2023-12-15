GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee jumps 27 paise to 83.03 against U.S. dollar amid stocks rally

The rupee opened flat at 83.30 against the U.S. dollar. After touching the day's low of 83.32 in early trade, the rupee reversed the losses and surged to a high of 82.94 before finally closing at 83.03

December 15, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The rupee closed at 83.03 on December 15, 2023, up by 27 paise over the previous close of 83.30. On a weekly basis, the rupee gained 37 paise. File

The rupee closed at 83.03 on December 15, 2023, up by 27 paise over the previous close of 83.30. On a weekly basis, the rupee gained 37 paise. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee jumped by 27 paise to close at 83.03 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday following unabated foreign fund inflows and a record-breaking rally in domestic stocks.

Stock markets continued their record run with the benchmark BSE Sensex breaching the new milestone of 71,000. Heavy buying by foreign investors also boosted the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.30 against the dollar. After touching the day's low of 83.32 in early trade, the rupee reversed the losses and surged to a high of 82.94.

The rupee finally closed at 83.03, up by 27 paise over the previous close of 83.30. On a weekly basis, the rupee gained 37 paise.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was almost flat at 101.01.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell below the 4% level on Thursday following signals by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates next year. The yield had surged to 5% in October, its highest level since 2007.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.44% to $76.94 per barrel.

Key equity indices surged to their new all-time high levels on Friday, with the Sensex breaching the historic 71,000 mark, amid bullish investors' sentiment due to favourable domestic macroeconomic data and rate cut hopes next year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 969.55 points or 1.37% to settle at its record closing high of 71,483.75. The Nifty climbed 273.95 points or 1.29% to settle at its new closing high of 21,456.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they bought shares worth ₹3,570.07 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market / market and exchange

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.